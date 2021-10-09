Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman arrested in Wakad for possessing 2kg cannabis
pune news

Woman arrested in Wakad for possessing 2kg cannabis

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch has arrested Radha Balu Phadtare (62), a resident of Kalakhadak in Wakad for possession of cannabis (Ganja)
The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch has arrested Radha Balu Phadtare (62), a resident of Kalakhadak in Wakad for possession of cannabis (Ganja). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch has arrested Radha Balu Phadtare (62), a resident of Kalakhadak in Wakad for possession of cannabis (Ganja). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Copy Link
By Nadeem Inamdar

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch has arrested Radha Balu Phadtare (62), a resident of Kalakhadak in Wakad for possession of cannabis (Ganja).

The sleuths have recovered 2.07 kilograms of cannabis worth 68,050 from her on Thursday.

Police constable Prasad Jangilwad lodged a complaint against her at Wakad police station. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

Police sub-inspector Shingare, the investigating officer, said that the woman is being questioned over her role in supplying the contraband to different places in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out