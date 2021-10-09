Woman arrested in Wakad for possessing 2kg cannabis

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch has arrested Radha Balu Phadtare (62), a resident of Kalakhadak in Wakad for possession of cannabis (Ganja).

The sleuths have recovered 2.07 kilograms of cannabis worth ₹68,050 from her on Thursday.

Police constable Prasad Jangilwad lodged a complaint against her at Wakad police station. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

Police sub-inspector Shingare, the investigating officer, said that the woman is being questioned over her role in supplying the contraband to different places in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune.