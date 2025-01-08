Menu Explore
Woman attacked to death by weapon; male colleague held

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Pune: A man attacked his 28-year-old woman colleague with a sharp weapon at the parking area of their multinational company located at Ramwadi in Yerawada at around 6.15 pm on Tuesday. The woman later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The police have arrested the accused.

Man attacked his 28-year-old woman colleague with weapon at the parking area of their multinational company located at Ramwadi in Yerawada at around 6.15 pm on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The deceased has been identified as Shubhada Shankar Kodare of Balajinagar in Katraj and hails from Karad in Satara district. The accused has been identified as Krishna Satyanarayana Kanoja, 30, of Khaire Wadi Shivajinagar in Pune city. The duo worked as accountants in the firm, said police officials.

According to the police, there were some heated arguments between the duo at workplace on Tuesday. When Kodare left the office at around 6.30 pm and reached the parking space, the accused followed her and attacked her with a sharp weapon.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital in Yerawada where she later died due to excessive bleeding.

Police officials said they are yet to find the reason behind the murder and weapon used for the crime, but prima facie it seems that it was triggered over some financial issue.

