Woman attempts suicide over protection money threat

A 29-year-old fish trader at Bhosari made a suicide attempt on Sunday by consuming pesticide due to constant threats from extortionists demanding protection money. According to her, she has been getting threats from accused Ujwala Gaikwad and Rasika Jagtap for protection money since the last few months (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The woman, identified as Reshma Sikandar Sheikh, is a Bhosari-based small business owner. According to her, she has been getting threats from accused Ujwala Gaikwad and Rasika Jagtap for protection money since the last few months

In her police complaint, Sheikh stated that after local goon Kukya Jagtap was arrested and jailed, his sister Rasika and her associate Ujwala are threatening traders to pay ₹750 as protection money.

On August 8, during evening hours, the accused approached Sheikh demanding two month’s protection money. On refusal, the accused abused and beat her up using sickle. The victim tried to die by suicide by consuming pesticide on August 8. She was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, according to the police.

The Bhosari Police Station has filed a case against the two accused under Sections 109(1), 308, 115(1), 351, 352, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and other sections.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com