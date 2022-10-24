Woman comes under wheels of garbage truck, dies

A 75-year-old woman riding pillion with her husband on bike and heading to Ramoshi Gate from Seven Loves Chowk was killed after their vehicle was hit by a garbage truck at Bhavani Peth early Monday morning. The deceased’s husband sustained minor injuries.

The victim was identified as Lilawati Kachardas Lahoti of Salisbury Park.

According to the police, Lilawati came under the rear wheels of the garbage container of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Locals and fire brigade officials rushed her to Sassoon General Hospital where she was declared dead by the doctor.

Senior inspector Sangeeta Yadav of Khadak police station said, “We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the accident, but as per the statement given by the truck driver, the motorcyclist tried to overtake the heavy vehicle and the accident took place.”’

Truck driver Sajeed Sheikh has been detained and a case has been registered under rash and negligent driving.