Woman dies after falling from motorcycle near Dive Ghat 

A 20-year-old woman lost her life following a bike accident near Dive Ghat on Pune-Saswad Road on Friday. As per police, the mishap occurred at around 4 pm in front of Hotel Mountain View, and the deceased has been identified as Poonam Murmu 20, from Jharkhand. Police said a group, comprised of hotel employees, had gathered to celebrate a friend’s birthday and were returning from the party when the accident occurred. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said a group, comprised of hotel employees, had gathered to celebrate a friend’s birthday and were returning from the party when the accident occurred. According to Police, the woman fell off the motorcycle while travelling through the ghat area. Despite efforts to provide aid, she succumbed to her injuries. The bike rider, her friend Ashish Chavan, 19, was navigating the winding roads of Dive Ghat when the accident happened. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fall may have been caused by a sudden manoeuvre or a loss of balance.

A police officer from Loni Kalbhor police station said, “Due to sharp turning, the rider might have lost his balance due to which the pillion rider fell and died.’’

A case has been filed at Loni Kalbhor police station against the motorcycle rider under BNS sections 281, 106(1) and sections 3,129, 119/177,181,183,184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.