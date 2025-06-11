Woman dies by suicide in alleged dowry case in Dighi; Husband, in-laws booked 

In another incident of alleged dowry harassment, a 32-year-old woman died by suicide at her residence in Charholi, near Dighi, on June 3. A preliminary investigation has led to the registration of a case against her husband under relevant sections related to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Sujata Mane. As per the complaint filed by her father, Shivaji Suryavanshi on Monday, police booked Sujata’s husband, Narsingh Mane.

According to the police, Sujata ended her life by hanging herself in her home. A preliminary investigation has led to the registration of a case against her husband under relevant sections related to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Initial reports suggest ongoing mental and emotional harassment over dowry could be a factor.

As per the complaint, Sujata married Narsingh on June 25, 2019. Since then, her husband has been physically and mentally harassing her. He also allegedly forced her to get money from her father to buy a new flat and mortgaged her gold jewellery to raise money from the bank.

The police have begun a detailed inquiry, and statements from family members, neighbours, and others are being recorded to ascertain the full scope of the circumstances that led to Sujata’s death. A case has been filed at Dighi police station under BNS sections 108, 85, 115(2), 352, 351(2)(3).