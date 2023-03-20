Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman dies by suicide over dowry harassment

Woman dies by suicide over dowry harassment

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 20, 2023 09:59 PM IST

PUNE A 21-year-old woman died by suicide over dowry harassment in Dattawadi, said police here on Monday. The incident took place on March 18 at Janata Vasahat, Parvati area.

A complaint has been registered by the victim’s father and the husband has been arrested. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A complaint has been registered by the victim’s father and the husband has been arrested.

Police said that the victim married in May 2022. Since then, her husband and in-laws physically and mentally harassed her over dowry.

”Her husband along with other relatives harassed my daughter over dowry. They asked my daughter to get money from us. They abused her physically and mentally and that is the reason she took the extreme step,” said the father.

Police officials from Dattawadi police station said, as per a complaint filed by the father of the victim, we have arrested her husband in the case.

A case has been registered at Dattawadi police station under sections 304 (b),306, 498(a),323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

Story Saved
Monday, March 20, 2023
