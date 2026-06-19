Pune: Pune Rural Police arrested a woman doctor on Wednesday in connection with the alleged prenatal sex determination racket unearthed in Kedgaon village of Daund taluka, while three other doctors named in the case remain absconding, officials said on Thursday. Woman doctor arrested in Kedgaon sex determination racket; 3 others absconding

The arrested doctor has been identified as Dr Sangita Pandurang Gaikwad (61) of Parth Hospital at Kedgaon Station. She was arrested for allegedly violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and was remanded to two days of police custody by a Daund court.

With Gaikwad’s arrest, the number of accused in the case has risen to six. Earlier, police had booked Annasaheb Giri, Dr Atul Jadhav, Dr Mandar Mali, Dr Sundaram Kadam and Narendra Thakare. While Giri, Jadhav and Thakare were arrested, Dr Mandar Mali of Sai Sparsh Clinic in Kikvi, Bhor tehsil, Dr Sundaram Kadam of Uruli Kanchan and Dr Swati Lawangare of Daund remain at large.

The case came to light in May after videos allegedly showing illegal sonography procedures surfaced on social media. Acting on a complaint lodged by the health department on May 19, Yavat police registered an FIR under various provisions of the PCPNDT Act and launched an investigation.

“The probe is progressing and efforts are underway to trace all accused persons linked to the racket,” said Dr Santosh Tasgaonkar, senior police inspector at Yavat police station.

Investigators suspect the racket may involve a wider network of doctors, agents and healthcare facilities engaged in illegal prenatal sex determination and sex-selective abortions in Pune district. The probe is being carried out jointly by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Pune Rural Police and the Economic Offences Wing.

The arrest comes amid a broader crackdown by the Public Health Department on healthcare establishments allegedly violating the PCPNDT Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

During inspections conducted by district-level teams in Daund taluka, authorities found serious irregularities at Lawangare Maternity and Infertility Hospital. Officials alleged violations of the MTP Act, including deficiencies in records, documentation and medical procedures.

Following the inspection, an FIR was registered at Yavat police station on June 7 against Dr Swati Lawangare and Dr Tukaram Yashwant Mote of Uruli Kanchan for allegedly conducting illegal abortion procedures. Police arrested Dr Mote, while Dr Lawangare remains absconding.

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon and district appropriate authority under the PCPNDT Act, said the department has cancelled the PCPNDT and MTP licences of Lawangare Hospital. The sonography machine at the hospital has also been sealed.

The health department has also cancelled the MTP licence of Maher Hospital in Uruli Kanchan, jointly operated by Dr Tukaram Mote and his wife, Dr Rajshree Mote. The couple was booked by Uruli Kanchan police on June 11 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the PCPNDT Act.

As part of the enforcement drive launched after the racket was exposed, health officials inspected 25 sonography centres, 20 abortion centres and 19 private nursing homes across Daund taluka.

“The investigation is continuing and strict action will be taken against all those found involved in illegal sex determination and related offences,” said Yempalle.