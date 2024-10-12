Woman donates lifesaving kidney to ill husband

A 52-year-old Rajesh (name changed) from Pune who battled life-threatening chronic kidney disease, was saved by his 48-year-old wife who donated her kidney. This is the 33rd transplant performed at the hospital, since the inception of the organ transplant programme, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The living donor kidney transplant was successfully conducted by the team of doctors at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and B J Medical College (BJMC) Pune on Wednesday.

This is the 33rd transplant performed at the hospital, since the inception of the organ transplant programme, officials said.

The recipient from Hadapsar has been suffering from chronic kidney disease since 2015. He works as a fitter in a private company, making it difficult to undergo the transplant at a private facility due to financial constraints.

The family learned from relatives that kidney transplants are performed at SGH. They approached Satyavan Survase, superintendent of the social service department at SGH who guided the family for the transplant procedure.

Dr Sandeep Morkhandikar, nephrologist conducted all necessary tests. After both the recipient and donor were found fit for the transplant, Survase of the social service department, prepared a detailed proposal.

The proposal was presented to the Regional Human Organ Transplant Committee, which approved the procedure. Under the guidance of BJMC, dean, Dr Eknath Pawar, and medical superintendent Dr Yallapa Jadhav, the live kidney transplant procedure was successfully performed on October 9.

Dr Anant Bidekar, head of the organ transplant programme, and Survase, handled the crucial coordination responsibilities during the entire transplant procedure. The organ was successfully retrieved and transplant was conducted as per the planned schedule on Wednesday and both the donor and recipient are doing well, said the officials in a statement released on Friday.

Dr Pawar stated that all kidney transplant surgeries at SGH are conducted at affordable costs. “The surgeries are carried out under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY), which greatly reduces the expenses related to medicines, injections, surgical equipment, and post-operative tests for patients.”

“The hospital assists patients in obtaining financial aid from PMNRF, National Health Fund, Oswal Bandhu Samaj Pune, Urban Poor Health Scheme of Pune Municipal Corporation and other institutions, minimizing out-of-pocket expenses for the patients. Besides, post-transplant medications for one year are provided under the MPJAY scheme,” added, the dean