Woman duped of 45 lakh in investment fraud 

woman from Wagholi was duped by the cyber fraudsters to the tune of ₹45 lakh by assuring her good returns on investments in a share market fraud. According to victim Surekha Ambrale 38, a resident of Wagholi, she came in contact with the accused via a social media platform. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between January 12 and February 26 this year. A case in this regard was lodged at Lonikand police station this week. According to victim Surekha Ambrale 38, a resident of Wagholi, she came in contact with the accused via a social media platform.

Police said the accused approached her and convinced her to invest through them in a share market to earn a decent profit. The accused initially invested a small amount, for which she earned handsome profits. By luring the victim further, the accused forced her to transfer ₹45.07 lakh through 22 online transactions.

According to police, when the victim failed to withdraw her profits, she realised that she was duped by the fraudsters. A case has been filed at Loni Kand Police Station under IPC sections 419,420, and sections 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.