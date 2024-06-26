 Woman duped of ₹45 lakh in investment fraud  - Hindustan Times
Woman duped of 45 lakh in investment fraud 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The incident was reported between January 12 and February 26 this year. A case in this regard was lodged at Lonikand police station this week

woman from Wagholi was duped by the cyber fraudsters to the tune of 45 lakh by assuring her good returns on investments in a share market fraud.  

According to victim Surekha Ambrale 38, a resident of Wagholi, she came in contact with the accused via a social media platform.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident was reported between January 12 and February 26 this year. A case in this regard was lodged at Lonikand police station this week. According to victim Surekha Ambrale 38, a resident of Wagholi, she came in contact with the accused via a social media platform.  

Police said the accused approached her and convinced her to invest through them in a share market to earn a decent profit. The accused initially invested a small amount, for which she earned handsome profits. By luring the victim further, the accused forced her to transfer 45.07 lakh through 22 online transactions.  

According to police, when the victim failed to withdraw her profits, she realised that she was duped by the fraudsters. A case has been filed at Loni Kand Police Station under IPC sections 419,420, and sections 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act. 

News / Cities / Pune / Woman duped of 45 lakh in investment fraud 
