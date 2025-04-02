Menu Explore
Woman hires hitmen to avoid forced marriage, booked

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 02, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Woman from Shrigonda in Ahilyanagar district has been booked for attempted murder after she allegedly hired contract killers to eliminate man she was unwilling to marry

Pune: A woman from Shrigonda in Ahilyanagar district has been booked for attempted murder after she allegedly hired contract killers to eliminate a man she was unwilling to marry. Her family had arranged the marriage against her wishes, said officials on Tuesday.

Woman from Shrigonda in Ahilyanagar district has been booked for attempted murder after she allegedly hired contract killers to eliminate man she was unwilling to marry. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Woman from Shrigonda in Ahilyanagar district has been booked for attempted murder after she allegedly hired contract killers to eliminate man she was unwilling to marry. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Sagar Jaysingh Kadam, 28, employed as cook in hotel, was brutally beaten by using wooden sticks near Hotel Sai Misal, Khamgaon Phata on the Pune-Solapur highway at around 7.30pm on February 27.

Following probe, Pune Rural Police found that Mayuri Sunil Dangade of Shrigonda, unwilling to accept the marriage, sought the help of her cousin brother Aditya Shankar Dangade, 19; her friend Sandeep Dada Gavade and hired men to eliminate the prospective groom.

They hired killers Shivaji Ramdas Jare, Indrabhan Sakharam Kolape and Suraj Digambar Jadhav and 1.25 lakh of the decided amount 1.5 lakh was given to them.

Mahesh Mane, assistant inspector, Yavat Police Station, said, “We have arrested five persons and Mayuri is at large. Aditya and Sandeep were arrested on Friday, and Suraj, Aditya and Indrabhan were held on Saturday.

As per the complaint filed by Kadam, Yavat Police Station on March 1 filed a case against the accused under Sections 109, 118 (1) (2), 352, 351 (2) (3), 3(5), 61(2) 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

News / Cities / Pune / Woman hires hitmen to avoid forced marriage, booked
