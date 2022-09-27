Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman injured in explosion after gas leaks from LPG cylinder in Pune

Woman injured in explosion after gas leaks from LPG cylinder in Pune

pune news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 04:32 PM IST

A 30-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands and legs after gas from a LPG cylinder leaked and exploded in her kitchen in Narhe Gaon area of Pune on Tuesday, said fire department officials

A 30-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands and legs after gas from a LPG cylinder leaked and exploded in her kitchen in Narhe Gaon area of Pune on Tuesday (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A 30-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands and legs after gas from a LPG cylinder leaked and exploded in her kitchen in Narhe Gaon area of Pune on Tuesday (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

A 30-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands and legs after gas from a LPG cylinder leaked and exploded in her kitchen in Narhe Gaon area of Pune on Tuesday, said fire department officials.

The woman has been identified as Chaitrali Ishwar Mandhare and resided in a four-storey Sonai Niwas building . According to fire brigade officials, the incident took place around 3 am on Tuesday when Mandhare was sleeping alone on the first floor of the house.

Sinhagad fire station officer Prabhakar Umratkar said the Fire Brigade control room received a call around 3.05 am about a kitchen gas explosion and subsequent fire in the building after which they deployed a fire tender from the Sinhagad Road fire station.

Firefighters removed the leaking gas cylinder and also two more stored in Mandhare’s kitchen and doused the fire in 15 minutes.

Fire brigade department stated that prima facie, the gas regulator must have not been fitted properly, causing the leak and then the fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out