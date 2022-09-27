Woman injured in explosion after gas leaks from LPG cylinder in Pune

A 30-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands and legs after gas from a LPG cylinder leaked and exploded in her kitchen in Narhe Gaon area of Pune on Tuesday, said fire department officials.

The woman has been identified as Chaitrali Ishwar Mandhare and resided in a four-storey Sonai Niwas building . According to fire brigade officials, the incident took place around 3 am on Tuesday when Mandhare was sleeping alone on the first floor of the house.

Sinhagad fire station officer Prabhakar Umratkar said the Fire Brigade control room received a call around 3.05 am about a kitchen gas explosion and subsequent fire in the building after which they deployed a fire tender from the Sinhagad Road fire station.

Firefighters removed the leaking gas cylinder and also two more stored in Mandhare’s kitchen and doused the fire in 15 minutes.

Fire brigade department stated that prima facie, the gas regulator must have not been fitted properly, causing the leak and then the fire.