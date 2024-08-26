Woman killed, 8 others injured in collision on Old Pune-Mumbai highway

A 38-year-old woman was killed, and eight others injured, after a bus rammed into an SUV and a motorcycle on the Old Pune-Mumbai highway in Bopodi, on Sunday, at around 9 am. HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Manisha Vijaysinh Bhosale from Sangli. She was recently transferred to Purandar as a deputy superintendent of land records from Palus.

A bus from the state transport department carrying 12 passengers headed towards Nashik from Wakdewadi and the car was heading towards Wakadewadi from Bopodi Chowk. When the bus came near Chikhalwadi, in an attempt to save the motorcyclist, the bus entered another lane. This caused the bus to crash head-on into a car and another motorcycle before finally stopping after hitting a metro pillar.

A team of local police and other emergency services rushed to the spot and shifted injured people to the nearby hospital for medical treatment. The body of the woman was shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital for postmortem.

Long queues of the vehicle were seen on the stretch; however, traffic police cleared the road within an hour after the accident.

Himmat Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police, said, “Two passengers in the front row of the car were wearing a seat belt hence they were saved. But the woman sitting on the rear end did not use a seat belt. So, she died on the spot.”

According to police, Bhosale was transferred to Purandar, and she was shifting her luggage from her brother’s residence in Pimpri Chinchwad to Magarpatta City. Her brother and husband were seated in the front row of the car.

A case has been registered against bus driver Anant under sections 106 (1), 282, 125(a), 125(b), 324 (4) of the BNS and sections 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.