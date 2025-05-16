Woman on the way to night shift raped in Pune’s Chakan area, accused arrested

A 27-year-old woman who was travelling for night shift duty was accosted, raped and physically assaulted by a man in Medankarwadi area near Chakan on May 13. Ten teams were formed to nab the accused, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Prakash Tukaram Bhangre, a resident of Medankarwadi and originally from Akole tehsil in Ahmednagar district, fled the scene after committing the crime. He was later arrested by the police.

The FIR lodged at Chakan police station states that the victim was passing by a commercial complex in Muthkewadi area and the incident took place between 11:15 pm and 11:45 pm. The accused tailed her till Khandoba temple, dragged her to a secluded spot and raped her. She resisted his attempts, screamed and bit the accused. However, he overpowered and raped her.

A couple passing from the nearby area reached out to help and contacted the police on the emergency control room number.

The victim has been admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCM) for treatment and is in a state of shock, said police.

Shivaji Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (zone I), said, “Ten teams were formed to nab the accused. Using CCTV footage and technical analysis of the location, we arrested the accused within a few hours.”

“The accused followed the victim from the bus pick-up point in Medankarwadi. The incident took place behind the commercial complex,” he said.