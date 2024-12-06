Menu Explore
Woman president of credit society hacked to death in Indapur

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 06, 2024 08:06 AM IST

A man hacked to death a 33-year-old woman in Indapur on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused identified as Dnyaneshwar Baban Raskar of Surwad stabbed Sunita Dadaram Shende of Nimgaon Ketki with a knife in the stomach, head, chest and hands at around 8.30 pm.

The woman’s husband Dadarao Nivrutti Shende, 37, of Shendevasti has lodged an FIR against the accused at Indapur police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Her husband Dadarao Nivrutti Shende, 37, of Shendevasti has lodged an FIR against the accused at Indapur police station.

After murdering the woman, the accused went to the police station and confessed to his crime. Sunita was the president of Janbai Laxmi Mahila Co-operative Credit society and her husband was former district president of Samata Parishad.

Inspector Pundalik Gawade said, “The crime took place at the plot belonging to one Ajinath More on Nimgaon Ketki-Sarafwadi Road,” adding that probe is underway to find the motive behind the crime.

Police inspector Suryakant Kokane said that the murder took place over alleged extra marital affair.

