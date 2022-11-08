Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman raped on marriage lure in Pune

Woman raped on marriage lure in Pune

pune news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:01 AM IST

A man allegedly sexually exploited a 31-year-old woman for two months on the pretext of marrying her, said Pune police

A man allegedly sexually exploited a 31-year-old woman for two months on the pretext of marrying her, said Pune police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pune: A man allegedly sexually exploited a 31-year-old woman for two months on the pretext of marrying her. The accused and the survivor were members of a library as the duo was preparing for competitive exams, said police.

According to the Faraskhana police station officials, the survivor in her complaint stated that when she asked the accused about marriage on November 5, the latter refused and physically assaulted her. Later, the survivor approached the police and an FIR was lodged against the accused.

The accused is yet to be arrested, police said.

