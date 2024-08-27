Woman’s headless body found from river in Kharadi

The Pune city police have recovered torso of a woman from the riverbed of Mula-Mutha river at Kharadi, officials said on Tuesday. The body was found without cloths, and it appears that the perpetrator may have dismembered it to destroy evidence before discarding it at the river, according to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Workers at a construction site noticed the suspicious object floating on water on Monday afternoon and alerted authorities.

After receiving the alert about the incident at around 12:30 pm, officers from Chandannagar Police Station rushed to the spot near Waterfront Society in Kharadi area, sent the body for autopsy and launched murder probe.

Himmat Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 4, said, “Workers of Jeeny Light Construction firm noticed the body. Prima facie, it appears to be the body of a woman aged between 50 and 60 years, who likely died two days ago. The body had been decapitated, with hands and legs brutally severed from shoulders and hip joint. We are checking missing person reports from Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas to help identify the victim.”

The body was found without cloths, and it appears that the perpetrator may have dismembered it to destroy evidence before discarding it at the river, according to the police.

Chandannagar police have filed a case under Sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).