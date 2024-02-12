Won’t contest elections, says Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s dig of “emotional appeal”

Days after Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar took a swipe at his uncle by alluding to his age and speaking about the “emotional appeal of last election,” Sharad Pawar said he has already decided not to contest the election and there is no question of sentimental appeal. Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is being represented by his daughter Supriya Sule, who is set to contest the polls once again from the same seat. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking in Pune on Sunday, Pawar senior said, “I have already decided I will not contest elections. Therefore, there is no question of emotional appeal.”

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Pawar, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, last contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

The 83-year-old leader also referred to the people of Baramati as wise. Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is being represented by his daughter Supriya Sule, who is set to contest the polls once again from the same seat. After rebelling against his uncle, Ajit Pawar is now keen to nominate the candidate of his party from Baramati against Sule.

“The people of Baramati are wise,” said Pawar senior while responding to a question about Ajit Pawar’s remarks made last week.

Without naming Sharad Pawar, the nephew has on January 5 asked Baramati voters not to fall prey to “emotional appeal” such as the evocation of “last election”.

“I do not know when some people are going to stop. There might be a sentimental appeal that this would be the last election. Do not know which will be the last election,” Ajit had said while addressing a gathering in Baramati in Pune district.

The Pune guardian minister also asked locals to vote for the candidate he plans to announce in the coming days.

‘’You listened to a senior for so many years. Now, listen to me and vote for the Lok Sabha candidate I am going to field. I can then tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people have voted for my candidate,” said Ajit.