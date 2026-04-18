Work begins on two new platforms at Pune railway station

Pune: While Pune railway station has operated with only six platforms for several years now, work on the expansion of the station has finally commenced in response to an increasing number of trains as well as passenger footfalls. An additional six platforms will be constructed, significantly enhancing capacity. The railway administration has begun work on platform numbers 11 and 12 as part of the first phase. The railway board has sanctioned a total ₹44 crore in funds for the development of these additional platforms. The first phase focuses on platform numbers 11 and 12 that are expected to be completed within the next two months. Subsequently, four other platforms will be constructed in phases. (HT)

Despite a surge in demand for new train services connecting various parts of the country, introducing additional trains has been a challenge due to space constraints at Pune railway station. Initially, the plan was to add only two new platforms through yard remodelling. However, during his visit to Pune last year, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review and directed officials to add six new platforms instead of two. The proposal prepared by the Pune railway division subsequently received approval from the railway board and construction work formally began this month.

As per the information shared by the railways, the first phase focuses on platform numbers 11 and 12 that are expected to be completed within the next two months. Subsequently, the remaining four platforms will be constructed in phases. All six new platforms will follow the ‘island platform’ concept and will be located near the goods yard area.

The expansion project also includes introduction of passenger amenities. A 400-metre-long cover over the platforms will be constructed between platforms 9 and 12, providing protection from the Sun and rain. Each platform will be equipped with two toilets and 10 water stands to ensure adequate drinking water facilities. Additionally, all platforms will be interconnected via foot overbridges to facilitate seamless passenger movement across the station.

Currently, due to the shortage of platforms, several trains have to halt outside the station, causing delays and inconveniencing passengers. The addition of six new platforms is expected to alleviate this problem. The platforms, ranging from 600 to 750 metres in length, will be capable of accommodating long-distance trains with up to 24 coaches each. The island platform design will allow trains to arrive on both sides of a single platform, helping distribute passenger crowds more efficiently and making boarding and alighting smoother. Overall, the expansion is expected to transform Pune railway station, offering safer, faster, and more convenient services to passengers.

Providing further details, Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson of the Pune railway division, said, “The railway board has granted approval for funds required for the construction of the new platforms at Pune railway station, and the work has already commenced. This is a significant step toward addressing the long-standing capacity constraints at one of the busiest stations in the region. The project is being executed in a phased manner to ensure minimal disruption to ongoing train operations. Once completed, these platforms will not only help decongest the station but also enable us to introduce additional train services in the future. The focus is on creating modern, passenger-friendly infrastructure with improved safety, better amenities, and efficient crowd management systems.”