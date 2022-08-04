Work on Baner metro station begins

The proposed Metro Line 3 that will run between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is slowly inching forward, with utility trenching beginning at Baner, thus clearing the way for the station to come up soon.

“The work on the area where the Baner station will be built has begun. It started three days ago, with creating utility trenches and soon begin by placing the piling rigs. We have 14 piling rigs, out of which 11 have arrived,” said Rinaj Pathan, superintending engineer, PMRDA.

According to officials, the diversions on the Baner road have helped to speed up the work for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

“This project will reduce the number of private vehicles on road, thus helping to reduce carbon emission and pollution and will be beneficial for people going towards Hinjewadi and the city,” added Pathan.

This 23.3 km Pune Metro Line-3 will connect Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar’s Civil Court through 23 elevated stations.

Station Names: Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjewadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, R.B.I., Agriculture College, Shivaji Nagar and Civil Court.