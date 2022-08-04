Work on Baner metro station begins
The proposed Metro Line 3 that will run between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is slowly inching forward, with utility trenching beginning at Baner, thus clearing the way for the station to come up soon.
“The work on the area where the Baner station will be built has begun. It started three days ago, with creating utility trenches and soon begin by placing the piling rigs. We have 14 piling rigs, out of which 11 have arrived,” said Rinaj Pathan, superintending engineer, PMRDA.
According to officials, the diversions on the Baner road have helped to speed up the work for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).
“This project will reduce the number of private vehicles on road, thus helping to reduce carbon emission and pollution and will be beneficial for people going towards Hinjewadi and the city,” added Pathan.
This 23.3 km Pune Metro Line-3 will connect Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar’s Civil Court through 23 elevated stations.
Station Names: Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjewadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, R.B.I., Agriculture College, Shivaji Nagar and Civil Court.
-
Chitrakoot Ground, where blaze erupted was reserved for a fire station
The major fire incident that broke out at a film set installed at the Chitrakoot Ground on July 29, could have been averted, had there been a fire station at the ground as proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its development plan. The incident claimed the life of a 32-year-old labourer.
-
U.P. government says it has maintained financial discipline, cut wasteful expenditure
The Uttar Pradsh (U.P.) government on Thursday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue collections, stating that financial discipline and curtailment of wasteful expenditure have brought about an improvement in the financial situation in Uttar Pradesh. The state government's tax revenue collections are nearly 25.2% of the annual target of Rs 2,20,655.00 crore for 2022-23.
-
Samajwadi Party appoints observers for upcoming local bodies polls in U.P.
In run-up to the local bodies polls, the Samajwadi Party has appointed its MLAs as observers for elections in seventeen nagar nigams (municipal corporations) in Uttar Pradesh likely to be held in November-December this year. For Lucknow Nagar Nigam, the SP has appointed MLAs Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai, Amitabh Bajpai, and Dharmraj Singh as observers. For Moradabad, the observers are MLAs Md Abdullah Azam, Manoj Paras and Rafiq Ansari.
-
Traffic movement to be hit in Lutyens' Delhi tomorrow over Cong's mass protest
The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items on August 5, wherein it will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence.
-
Fifth and sixth railway line: Parel station to be upgraded with passenger amenities
The Parel railway station will soon get state of the art features as part of the new fifth and sixth railway line project between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla. The Central Railway will be undertaking construction of railway platforms of local and outstation trains, skywalk for the movement of passengers from one end to another, extension of foot over bridges along with a railway booking office at Parel.
