Work on Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge commences
PUNE The pillar work of the much awaited Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge that falls near the Mutha river deck has started, and is expected to be complete in eight months. The picturesque bridge will connect all the peth areas to Chhatrapati Sambhaji garden station, which is one stop ahead of the Deccan gymkhana metro station.
“The pillar work has started and the bridge work is expected to be completed in eight months,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer of the Maha Metro.
Two metro stations – Chhatrapati Sambhaji garden and Deccan gymkhana – fall along the Mutha riverfront and both these stations will be connected to the peth areas by a cable-stayed pedestrian bridge. Keeping in mind Pune’s rich cultural heritage, Maha Metro has opted for the Indian classical instruments’ theme.
The Maha Metro has finalised two cable-stayed foot-over-bridges (FOBs) – one will be from Sambhaji garden close to the Omkareshwar temple while the other will be from Baba Bhide bridge to the land near pulachiwadi on the other side of the river. Besides metro commuters, other pedestrians who want to cross the riverbed will also have access to the pedestrian bridges. Maha Metro officials have taken care regarding the bridges’ pillars and they will not land into the Mutha river as they will be landing on both sides of the river.
“The pedestrian bridges will provide easy passage over the riverfront and provide comfort to pedestrians who travel daily to the Deccan area from the peth areas,” said an official from Maha Metro.
Pavan Rathi from Narayan Peth who prefers to cross the Z bridge to reach Deccan gymkhana station said, “Once construction of the bridge is completed, it will add an unique beauty to the river Mutha. It will definitely help all the pedestrians as they will not have to deal with vehicles while walking.”
Currently, the Maha Metro is developing 31 stations along two metro routes – line 1 being PCMC to Swargate and line 2 being Vanaz to Ramwadi. Out of the 31 stations, five will be underground. On March 6, the Maha Metro started two routes - Vanaz to Garware college and Pimpri to Phugewadi, respectively.
