Work stalls on Sangamwadi-Bund Garden riverfront stretch

The Sangamwadi–Bund Garden section of the Mula-Mutha riverfront development project (RFD) has reached its final stage, but work on a 300-metre stretch near Sangamwadi is stalled due to a pending slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) approval for Patil Estate slum land. The proposal, submitted by the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) Technological University, is awaiting clearance from the state government, halting construction activity in the area. Because of the hold-up, residents are forced to take a 600–700 metre detour to reach the developed portions. (HT FILE)

The 44-km riverfront project, inspired by Ahmedabad's Sabarmati riverfront, is executed across the city in phases.

Under Phase 9, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is redeveloping the 3.7-km Sangamwadi–Bund Garden stretch. Planned entry points include Bund Garden, the Sangamwadi crematorium, and the entry point of Sangamwadi. However, land acquisition of about two acres for the Sangamwadi entry point remains unresolved due to green-zone restrictions and high compensation demands from landowners, delaying progress despite the process beginning more than a year ago.

The phase includes widening pedestrian and cycling tracks from 6 metres to 12 metres, building four ghats, three decks, and a 77-metre-wide river ramp. Until land acquisition is completed and the Sangamwadi entry gate is ready, visitors will have to use alternative access through Bund Garden or the crematorium.

Dinkar Gojare, chief superintendent engineer of the project department, said the Patil Estate land belongs to COEP Technological University, which has proposed an SRA scheme for the slum. “Once we get approval, work on the 300-metre stretch at Sangamwadi will begin,” he said.

Bhalchandra Birajdar, professor and head of applied mechanics at COEP, said the proposal is now in the final stage at the state government. “We have sent three reminders to the state government’s high-power committee and hope to get approval soon. The latest reminder was sent a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

Riverfront development project

PMC is redeveloping a 44-km stretch of the Mula-Mutha riverbank. Approved in 2018 for ₹4,727 crore, the project is being completed in 11 phases. Work on three pilot phases is underway. About ₹700 crore will be funded by PMC, while the remaining work will follow the PPP model.

The Sangamwadi–Bund Garden 3-km stretch is built by J. Shirke Company, with nearly 85% work completed. The Bund Garden–Mundhwa 5.3-km stretch is being executed by J. Kumar Company under PPP. A 30-metre-wide road is also planned along this section to link Koregaon Park, Bund Garden and Mundhwa.