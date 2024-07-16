YCMH issued Puja certificate of 7% locomotor disability

Pune: The Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) at Pimpri in Pimpri-Chinchwad gave the certificate of 7% locomotor disability to trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar in 2022. The previous two certificates with 51% disability pertaining to visual impairment and mental illness were issued by Ahmednagar District Hospital in April 2021. The Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) at Pimpri in Pimpri-Chinchwad gave the certificate of 7% locomotor disability to trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar in 2022. (HT)

As per the government rule, a candidate seeking to secure job under the disability quota should be certified with minimum 40% disability.

On Monday, YCMH authorities clarified that they had issued disability certificate to Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar in August 24, 2022. The candidate that time had shown her residence address as Talawade in Pimpri-Chinchwad and she was certified with 7% locomotor disability to her “left lower limb”.

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean, YCMH, Pimpri said, “The certificate was issued after following necessary procedures. She was certified with 7% locomotor disability which does not fulfil the criteria of 40%.”

Puja had also applied for another locomotor disability certificate at Aundh Government Hospital which was rejected citing multiple disability certificate applications.

Civil Surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalle at Aundh Government Hospital said, “It was rejected because she had already applied at YCMH.”