Yet again, PMPML gets a new CMD

After six months, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) gets another chairperson and managing director (CMD). Deepa Mudhol Munde replaced Sanjay Kolte, who held the post for mere eight months, on Monday. Only one of the IAS officials who occupied the top post has completed tenure. On July 2, Ashish Yerekar was to take the place of Kolte, but as the former did not join the office, the state government in its latest order appointed Deepa at PMPML CMD. (HT PHOTO)

Deepa is the 21st CMD of the transport body and since the formation of PMPML in 2007, only one official — RN Joshi — has completed the tenure of five years.

Since Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Tukaram Munde was transferred as PMPML CMD in March 2017, no one has held the CMD post for a year, except Nayana Gunde who completed 3 years. After Munde, Gunde, Rajendra Jagtap, Kunal Khemnar, Laxminarayan Mishra, Omprakash Bakoria, Sachindra Pratap Singh and Kolte have held the top post at the public transport utility.

“I am using PMPML facility since past 20 years and despite having BRT and other schemes, there are many things that need to be improved by the transport body. PMPML should add more electric buses, improve bus stations and increase frequency of buses on major routes. And a stable CMD is needed to put these plans in action,” a passenger said.