Youngsters rescued after getting stuck on cliff during Sinhagad Fort trek

Pune: A group of seven youngsters, who had gone trekking to Sinhagad Fort via the Atkarwadi route, landed in trouble after attempting to take a risky detour for adventure. A 24-year-old youth, identified as Gautam Gaikwad, missing since last week, was found at the fort on Sunday. Trekker group with rescue team. Authorities said leaving the regular trail, the group reached a difficult spot and got stranded on cliff during Sinhagad Fort trek. (HT)

According to authorities, leaving the regular trail, the group reached a difficult spot and got stranded on a cliff. Individuals have been identified as Gaurav Randhir from Varvand in Pune district, Omkar Galphade and Vinay Pawar from Vimannagar, Panjal Bhosale, Shruti Chavan and Asawari Awghade from Satara.

Realising the danger, the youth contacted the Haveli Police Station for help. Immediately, a joint rescue operation was launched by the Haveli disaster management team, Haveli police, forest committee, forest department, and local villagers from Atkarwadi.

The rescue team carried out an intensive search operation that lasted for nearly two to three hours and the stranded trekkers were successfully brought to safety.