Your space: Conduct vax drives in schools to ensure maximum inoculation

Conduct vax drives in school

Through the Covid-19 vaccination program, the government seeks to achieve maximum uptake of the vaccine across all population groups. In order to ensure maximum beneficiaries are inoculated in less time for the 12-15 age group, the government should make vaccination compulsory in all schools. In fact, holding vaccination drives in the school itself will ensure the safety of children. With Covid cases at an all-time low, offline classes have resumes and parents will vaccinate their ward if they have to attend school. This will help speed up the inoculation process.

-Ayush Jain

Make vaccination compulsory for every activity

As the world continues to fight Covid-19, both alongside each other and in collaboration, the biggest hurdle now is to vaccinate the teens. Even during the vaccination for adults, there were many who refused to get jabbed. Only when it was made a compulsion, did the adults start getting vaccinated. The same strategy should be used for children. Want to travel? Get vaccinated, want to go to the mall? Get vaccinated, want to go to school? Get vaccinated, want to attend summer programs, get vaccinated; only then the children will get jabbed. The government must also allow walk-ins for the 12-15 age group as the CoWin website often crashes.

-Amit Rathore

Include schools in vaccination process

Vaccination drive for 12-15 group is a must. and I believe it will be very effective. The local authorities should involve the schools and they should first get the permission from the parents for getting their children vaccinated.

-Avinash Zope

Create awareness by making public the Corbevax findings

A growing cause of concern is the resumption of offline classes and tutorials in schools and study centres where the non-vaccinated young teens, 12–15-year olds, are getting vastly exposed to the outside environment.

Steps to inoculate maximum beneficiaries to the 12-15-year olds in minimum amount of time:

-Free vaccination camps should be held on a wide scale in schools and study centres where the teens can easily access them and take the jabs without delay, additionally the other centres should be operated at odd hours, before or after school timings, and on weekends.

-Submitting a vaccination certificate to the school should be made mandatory for the students attending offline classes. A count of vaccinated and non-vaccinated students should be made and the school officials should also take up the responsibility to make the vaccination procedure easy for the students who are non-vaccinated.

-The government should release more data from the phase III trials of the vaccine Corbevax, as this data will create more awareness and eliminate the hesitation among the parents of the teens to get their children vaccinated.

-With an increasing speculation about the potential of a third wave of SARS-CoV-2 infection in India as third waves have manifested in other countries too. It is the combined responsibility of the government, schools, people, parents, and other officials to prevent another wave from hitting the country and affecting the non-vaccinated and especially the 12-15-year olds terribly.

-Batul Hakim

Speed up manufacturing process

The government has resumed offline classes which is a good step, as parents were always worried about how their kids would cope up.Now, if the government wants to implement it successfully , they need to speed up the process by making the vaccines available at maximum centres including private hospitals, along with an increase in the timings as most of these centres say no to vaccination after 2pm. Centres should be kept open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays too .I’m sure we will have a great success like all other previous vaccination drives.

-Sachin Khandelwal