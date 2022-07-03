Your Space: No lessons learnt from 2019 flash floods in Pune

The 2019 flash floods during the monsoon in Pune claimed 26 lives and destroyed 2,700 vehicles. Have authorities taken adequate steps regarding rain preparedness? Readers share their views...

Preventive measures not take

The stretch between Katraj, Dandekar Bridge and Sahakarnaga has been flooding every year and damaging property and causing loss of lives. A PMC survey revealed that it was the uneven width of the stream, encroachments along its banks and changes to the original flow that creates the problem. Announcements were made that repairs would be done, retaining walls constructed again and encroachments removed. The promises are still on paper. We have been consistently following up with PMC about building the retaining wall. Two portions were damaged, but none were repaired. Everyone from the PMC commissioner to the mayor has visited this spot seemingly in vain.

Alka Gaikwad

No lessons learnt

The PMC has not taken any major steps for the protection of residents and commuters living in and around Bhairoba nullah in Waowrie. The entire area was deluged in the 2019 flash floods and also during later years but the work which is required to be done like erecting fencing walls and drainage cleaning work has not been done. The PMC has to be subjected to accountability. Instead of carrying out flood relief measures, it is busy supporting builders and flouting norms.

Shailendra Kulkarni

Nothing has been done on the ground

Some work was done on the Katraj stretch but nothing was done at Sahakarnagar. The PMC has told us they have picked up some 25 truckloads of silt, but it was nowhere reflected on the ground. Experts claimed that floods are inevitable now, as unchecked encroachments compound matters. It has been mentioned in studies that cloudburst-like incidents will increase. It was suggested that all storm-water-carrying capacities be increased by 15-20 per cent. But the government did nothing despite detailed recommendations. If we let the stream get clogged, floods are obvious.

Madan Khurana

Waterlogging woes haunt residents every year

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claims that 90 per cent of the pre-monsoon works, including cleaning of nullahs and storm-water lines as well as drains, is complete. But after a couple of days of rain, it gets waterlogged in most areas in the city. We have faced flooding and disaster during the last four monsoons and much more needs to be done to prevent the calamities witnessed in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Pune saw various incidents of flooding, back-flowing of drainage and storm-water lines and water-logging resulting in loss of life and property in these three years. However, no lessons have been learnt by the PMC

Satish Argade

More needs to be done

PMC has been in the crosshairs of civil society ever since the integrated disaster management plan for the city prepared was prepared unprofessionally. The floods in our area paint a bleak picture of the city’s preparedness. Our area in Sangamwadi is in the low-capacity category to prevent and mitigate hazards. The PMC should immediately upgrade in terms of the number of fire stations, fire tenders, staff and other critical equipment including anti-flood equipment and boats for saving the lives of citizens.

Ranjana Bhosale