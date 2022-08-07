Your space: Rainwater harvesting, portable filters needed in Pune schools

Get portable water filters

Drinking water is one of the most important facilities to have in schools. Students are mainly dependent on the water they bring from their homes. Many schools do have water tanks but those are either not operational or not clean. The school authorities should take steps to put water filters at the campus, take care of their timely maintenance While it may not be possible to have water connection at every school, it can be taken care of by installing portable water filters.

Aditya Gund

Rainwater harvesting

For the facilities, authorities should inculcate water saving solutions like rainwater harvesting as Pune receives good rainfall. The harvested water can be treated and stored in tanks for various purposes to be used in schools. This could also save water.

Zeba Sayed

Identify potential water contamination sources

We need development of an understanding of the specific system and its capability to supply water that meets water quality targets. Identification of potential sources of contamination and how they can be controlled is key. As are validation of control measures employed to control hazards and implementation of a system for operational monitoring of the control measures within the water system. Timely corrective actions should be in place to ensure that safe water is constantly supplied. We need a system tthat comprises assessment, effective operational monitoring, management and communication.

Ronit Augustin

Monitor water bodies

Pune administration lacks in regular monitoring of water bodies in rural Pune and contaminated water is supplied in schools . Regular samples from school must be collected and it should be sent to labs for testing. Every month the water storage tank must be cleaned twice.

Nakul Patel

Water audits necessary

Water is one of the most basic necessity. There can be no compromise on the quality of water needed. It needs to be clean. Providing access to clean water is the responsibility of the govt and the local authorities.

It was extremely sad to see that Pune, known as the education hub, doesn’t have the access to clean drinking water at its rural schools and anganwadis. If we can have a metro then providing clean water is a minuscule job. To change this, authorities need to change their mindset first. If we can have such access in urban and private schools then why not in rural areas.

I think corporation should form a separate committee which will only look for providing clean water in schools. They will provide the infrastructure and the required funds to create this. They will audit the schools from time to time to check if they are at fault.

Ankit Rungta

As told to Jigar Hindocha