Your space: Steps needed to curb Covid spread

Pune city has reported record rise in Covid cases despite the implementation of curfew. While the authorities are conducting mass vaccination campaigns, what other steps should be taken to check the spread of the deadly virus?

Expand vaccination campaign

Mass vaccination is the best way to control the pandemic. Of course, masks and social distancing are the first line of defence. The measures that need to be taken include age should be lowered for vaccination as the spread is mainly from the young population; vaccination should be decentralised as states can take the decisions based on the situation in their region; fine should be imposed in public places, malls and shops for not wearing masks instead of imposing it on cars and two-wheelers; If lockdown like situation is necessary, then at least staggered timings should be allowed for businesses to function as personal economy has already crashed for most people. People cannot survive another lockdown.

Ankit Rungta

Wake up Pune...

From chaos to strict lockdowns last year, 2021 felt like waking up after a long nightmare. But it’s high time we pinch ourselves out from a world of wishful thinking and face some harsh realities. Our city is witnessing an alarming spike of Covid infections again. Unfortunately, the spread is way ahead as compared to last year. Please remember that vaccines only work as a shield and boost your natural immunity to fight against the virus more effectively. So, don’t expect the vaccine to save you from infection if you do not follow basic social distancing rules and avoid taking precautions. Even if the government does a 24-hour vaccination drive to reduce the infection spike, it will only show effect if people avoid going out unnecessarily. Lastly, please do not fall prey to spreading rumours and delay getting vaccinated. So, everyone should correct themselves by learning from past experiences and contribute to bringing the infections down. The simplest solution would be to stop blaming our government for everything and practice self-restraint as a first choice.

Rahul S Upadhye

Increase awareness about the virus

The scenario has been changed. Many people have lost their job, their beloved, their business and, most important, their hope from the authorities. If we are looking for a good ambiance of society, the government should not put lockdown on people and should not shut businesses. Let the market open and increase awareness among the public. Eventually everyone has its own value of life. Nobody wants to get infected and die because of the deadly virus. Media can play a big role in it.

Amol Patil

Strictly follow safety norms

I think it’s no more about what steps authorities are taking. It was always and it is still about each individual citizen following the protocols. Even now with so many cases, we see people without masks, or not wearing the masks properly on the streets. This needs to be stopped.

Aditya Gund

People least bothered about safety norms

Night curfew is nothing but a big joke especially in our area. I have not noticed any police patrolling now as they used to do it diligently earlier. Late-night group discussions are still going on as normal, drunk guys swearing at each other at the top of their voice and fighting at odd hours, parked autos being used for notorious activities throughout the night. Vehicles freely plying on the roads. What night curfew are we talking about here? Throughout the day, people roaming around in numbers, without bothering to leave alone wear their masks, they do not even carry them along! Shops/stores being crowded, rampant indiscipline and mismanagement at medical centres, Covid testing facilities in hospitals. How does one save oneself from all this? It’s this mess that once sorted will surely get the cases down. Lockdown will only aggravate the desperation in public eyes leading to various other problems.

Jayesh Kale

Penalise violators

The only thing that should be strictly followed is social distancing and it is not seen in Pimpri-Chinchwad. There is no law and order to see if social distancing is practised in crowded markets. Taking fine is not the option as people need to be punished. There are cases of violators not being given fine receipt. This is wrong. People are suffering because of the reckless behaviour of certain citizens. The economy is hit. Officials should impose severe punishment on those not following rules.

Sheetal Jain

Effective steps needed to check virus spread

The virus spread can be stopped, but only with harsh steps. Human interaction and travel must be reduced by the authorities keeping a strict check on the movement of population. The lockdown needs to be accompanied by aggressive testing with over 70 per cent rate accounting for RT-PCR. In addition to this, there has to be compulsory quarantining and effective contact tracing. Ambulatory services should be increased. Work from home for whoever possible, especially IT and ITES companies, should be enforced and observed and companies should be penalised for violating rules.

Neha Rathod

Vaccinate all by following the poll method

Just like arrangements are made during the polls to set up booth/ballets and other facilities and election is conducted in one day, by using the same techniques each and every person should be vaccinated. As per the current situation, all 60+ years people are vaccinated. The remaining population can be given the jab by setting up spots/centres and the state can be covered in a single day.

Sagar Shirbhate

Impose lockdown only in affected areas

Albeit a curfew has been imposed in the city, carelessness is rampant during the day. Basic measures such as wearing masks and social distancing are not being followed. In my opinion, the authorities should target to discipline people and ensure that basic safety norms are being followed. The curfew has reduced the working hours of businesses, which has resulted in crowding during the day. Although easier said than done, the authorities should focus more on enforcing masks. Another idea is imposing stricter lockdowns, but in smaller areas where cases are peaking. This will not only help in curbing the spread of the disease, but also allow life and business to continue as usual in unaffected areas.

Aditya Puranik

Jab possible spreaders first

While the government has taken several necessary steps to curb the coronavirus cases that are increasing by the day, I feel it is extremely important to vaccinate the ones who interact with numerous people on a daily basis such as shopkeepers, local vendors, cab drivers, hawkers and delivery agents. As the new restrictions are in place, it is crucial to help small businesses, workers and labourers in order to protect their livelihood without putting any lives at stake. Every citizen should do the responsible thing and get vaccinated at the earliest. The vaccination process, as mentioned earlier, should be prioritised for people who identify as the point of mass contact.

Sadaf Sultana

Civilians should be responsible and vigilant

The authorities should run awareness campaigns in slum areas of the city in a bid to educate people about the deteriorating situation, explaining the reason behind the restrictions that are in place and how dangerous the situation of the ongoing pandemic is. They should also set up more Covid screening centres in these areas as they are densely populated and encourage the masses to register for the vaccine. The onus to curb the spread is not just on the authorities. Civilians should also be responsible and vigilant. The act of loitering around unnecessarily should not be encouraged. Everyone should stay indoors for their own well-being and not wait for the arrival of the police patrol to dart inside. If we really want to curb Covid spread, the lockdown like previous year will not work this time. Last year everything about Covid-19 was new to people and they responded to it as a good citizen.

Zeba Sayed