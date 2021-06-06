Your Space: Vaccination vital to handle Covid wave

Pune city is seeing a drop in Covid cases and positivity rate. The administration has partially eased lockdown restrictions and allowed non-essential shops to reopen. With medical experts predicting a third wave, residents share suggestions that authorities and residents can take to tackle it?

PMC action plan ready for third wave

“Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prepared an action plan to tackle the possible Covid third wave. The civic body is setting up 160 oxygen beds and 40 ICU beds at a special paediatric ward in Rajiv Gandhi hospital at Yerawada. PMC has also reserved beds at COEP Jumbo facility and Baner hospital, besides appointing paediatricians. The civic administration has reserved more than 1,000 beds at private hospitals which include 623 oxygen beds, 177 ICU beds and 95 ventilator beds. At the oxygen concentrator library, PMC has 117 concentrators.

Dr Ashish Bharati

Vaccine is the strongest protection

There was an unexpected spike in Covid deaths and acute shortage of hospital beds during the second wave of Covid-19. Vaccine is the most potent tool to fight the Covid infection. Though we do not have a concrete data on the level of protection offered by the various vaccines against the mutant strains, most of the experts agree that some degree of protection against severe infections do exist. Therefore, relying on vaccines is the most rational way to prevent a third wave. But it is not also on war footing. We are still struggling to purchase vaccines from different companies.

Manoj Shetty

Follow precautions regarding kids

Learning from the first wave experience, we should not be casual. I appeal to parents to follow precaution regarding their kids. Though the government and private hospitals have made preparations to tackle the third wave, we should also be alert. Maximum vaccination can develop herd immunity. The vaccination is not up to the mark at present, so we should have to be more cautious. We should have to boost the immunity of our children with healthy food.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant

Not learnt from past experience

The city reported record cases during the first and second wave of Covid. Child is the main concern of every family and I am very much concerned about my kids. I cannot rely on the government machinery as far as my experience is concerned. Many lost their lives for lack of proper medical help. Our country and city have not learnt from past experience.

Rohit Bhujbal

Govt’s plan doesn’t involve parents association

We are worried about kids. Kids cannot tell or express what they are feeling? So, it is difficult to face the third wave. Kids are already irritable due to lockdown restrictions. They have become impatient. Now, what kind of restriction should we put on them? It is a very sticky situation for kids and parents. We cannot totally depend on the government as they are claiming to be prepared for the third wave. But, where is the plan? The government has not involved any parents association in their plan of action.

Devendra Dhumal

Parents are confused

We are aware about news reports regarding the possible Covid third wave and its effect on kids. But, no one tells us what kind of precautions parents should take to avoid infection to kids. Parents are confused and don’t know what to do. We are getting only warnings from authorities. It is good that schools are closed, but still parents are worried as they are going outside for work and therefore are at risk of getting infected.

Vandana Belsare

Kids should be vaccinated

Actually, the government should give priority to children’s vaccination. We don’t want to be careless when it comes to kids. The percentage of children is less as compared to other age groups. It will take less time and less dosage. No parent wants their kids to fall sick and get infected. The government should show some mercy at least towards kids.

Mrunal Kirve

Waiting for government guidelines

I am worried as the government has failed to tackle the second wave. I am concerned for my one and a half month old baby. Many people have lost their lives to Covid. When it comes to kids, I panic. We can take care of ourselves, but what about kids? There is no clear direction from health experts. We are eagerly waiting for guidelines and steps taken by the government. I cannot imagine if it hits our kids. When we discuss the issue in the family, we become restless.

Shrutika Randhir

Vaccination is key factor

The pace of vaccination will be a key factor in preparing for the third wave. We are inoculating the elderly, and it is showing results, but it is important that we vaccinate the younger population as well. We can’t emphasise this enough. Now, the third wave is predicted and we are back to square one.

Yogesh Dhudhal

Give jab to parents on priority

The preparations for the third wave have to go beyond just medical infrastructure and oxygen supply. The younger population might be the most vulnerable group in the third wave. With most senior citizens getting vaccinated by then, those below 18 years, if not vaccinated, would be the most vulnerable. Infections among children would be a bigger concern. Home isolation of infected children is very difficult without parents’ supervision; therefore, vaccination of parents should be given priority. If they are immunised, the risk of them getting infected while handling Covid positive children will be minimal.

Sachin Potdar

Proactive steps needed from authorties

I am afraid of the third wave. I cannot imagine what will happen to kids. How does the government provide medical facilities to parents? I have two kids. I am taking extra care of them. But, I don’t know what the government is doing for our children. We survived the first and second waves. But, we are more concerned for our children. Government should have to show readiness to tackle the third wave.

Ruksar Sheikh