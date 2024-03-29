 Youth arrested in connection with laptop thefts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Youth arrested in connection with laptop thefts

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 29, 2024 10:33 PM IST

As per information received on Friday, the modus operandi of the accused reportedly involved targeting educational institutions and campus areas where laptops and other electronic gadgets were commonly kept unattended

Pune: Warje Malwadi police arrested a 23-year-old youth who arrived in the city for educational purposes, linking him to a series of laptop thefts. The accused, Tejas Dattaryaya Suryawanshi (23) from Nanded district was arrested by Warje-Malwadi police last week.

The accused, Tejas Dattaryaya Suryawanshi (23) from Nanded district was arrested by Warje-Malwadi police last week. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused, Tejas Dattaryaya Suryawanshi (23) from Nanded district was arrested by Warje-Malwadi police last week. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per information received on Friday, the modus operandi of the accused reportedly involved targeting educational institutions and campus areas where laptops and other electronic gadgets were commonly kept unattended. Exploiting moments of vulnerability, the suspect allegedly seized the opportunity to perpetrate the thefts, causing distress and inconvenience to the victims.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During night patrolling in the Warje-Malwadi area, police noticed a suspicious movement by a youth. Considering the possible threat, police intercepted him. During his interrogation, it was revealed that, in the last year, the accused landed in Pune pursuing a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course. While learning he started working as a delivery boy with food aggregator companies.

As a food delivery boy, he visited many boys’ hostels and identified how many students were living in which hostels. Accordingly, he started targeting these students and stole nine laptops, four mobile phones, two motorcycles and a smartwatch worth 4.62 lakh.

Police said that during his custodial interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was involved in six cases registered at Warje-Malwadi, Alankar, Sinhagad Road, and Mukhed police stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Youth arrested in connection with laptop thefts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On