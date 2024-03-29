Youth arrested in connection with laptop thefts

Pune: Warje Malwadi police arrested a 23-year-old youth who arrived in the city for educational purposes, linking him to a series of laptop thefts. The accused, Tejas Dattaryaya Suryawanshi (23) from Nanded district was arrested by Warje-Malwadi police last week. The accused, Tejas Dattaryaya Suryawanshi (23) from Nanded district was arrested by Warje-Malwadi police last week. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per information received on Friday, the modus operandi of the accused reportedly involved targeting educational institutions and campus areas where laptops and other electronic gadgets were commonly kept unattended. Exploiting moments of vulnerability, the suspect allegedly seized the opportunity to perpetrate the thefts, causing distress and inconvenience to the victims.

During night patrolling in the Warje-Malwadi area, police noticed a suspicious movement by a youth. Considering the possible threat, police intercepted him. During his interrogation, it was revealed that, in the last year, the accused landed in Pune pursuing a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course. While learning he started working as a delivery boy with food aggregator companies.

As a food delivery boy, he visited many boys’ hostels and identified how many students were living in which hostels. Accordingly, he started targeting these students and stole nine laptops, four mobile phones, two motorcycles and a smartwatch worth ₹4.62 lakh.

Police said that during his custodial interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was involved in six cases registered at Warje-Malwadi, Alankar, Sinhagad Road, and Mukhed police stations.