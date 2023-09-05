Man assaulted over Ganesh fest donation on SPPU campus

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is once again in the limelight, this time over donations being collected for the ten-day Ganeshotsav starting September 19. A youth was brutally beaten up for not paying the vargani (donation) for the Ganesh festival (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A youth was brutally beaten up for not paying the vargani (donation) for the Ganesh festival. The incident occurred on Sunday evening on the university premises.

The youth identified as Krishna Tamboli sustained injuries in the incident and a police case has been registered against three persons in this regard, officials said.

As per the information shared by SPPU, the incident took place on Sunday night in the University’s ‘Sevak Colony’ (staff quarters) while the case was registered at Chatushringi police station against Dinesh Valmiki (30), Pratik Malhari (23), a resident of Vidyapeeth Sevak Colony, and Umesh Waghmare (25), resident of Chikhalwadi.

The police case was registered after Tamboli filed a complaint in the matter.

Both Valmiki and Malhari sought donations from Tamboli but as he refused to give it there was a dispute.

In his statement given to police, Tamboli said that he did not give the donation as he had already given it to one of the other Ganesh Mandals in the colony. The argument escalated and turned into a fight between them.

All three accused beat Tamboli allegedly with bamboo sticks.

As per the information given by police, the FIR has been registered under sections 324, 323, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have lodged the FIR against three accused in this case but none of them have been arrested yet. The investigation is going on and we are taking statements as of now,” said Tukaram Raikar, police nayak at Chaturshringi police station.

