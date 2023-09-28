Youth dies of cardiac arrest during procession in Hinjewadi

PUNE: According to Hinjewadi Police, Sakhare was facing heart issues and doctors had advised him for treatment, which he ignored. (HT PHOTO)

A 23-year-old youth from Hinjewadi died due to a cardiac attack during the Ganpati immersion procession on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Abhimanyu Sakhare, a resident of Hinjewadi, who was associated with Hanuman Talim Mitra Mandal.

According to Hinjewadi Police, the deceased was facing heart issues and doctors had advised him for treatment, which he ignored. On Wednesday at around 9 pm he was attending a procession near Hinjewadi. At that time, he felt uneasy. He rushed to a medical store to buy medicine, however, he collapsed and never recovered.

Locals rushed him to a hospital nearby and considering the serious situation doctors advised admitting him to Aundh Hospital.

VV Mugalikar, SPI at Hinjewadi police station said, “Yogesh Sakhare died at Aundh hospital. The exact reason for his death is to be ascertained after the post-mortem report, but prima facia it seems that he died due to cardiac arrest.’’

According to Hinjewadi police, Sakhare was at least 25-30 meters away from the immersion procession so, there is no correlation between high decibel sound and his untimely death.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON