Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youth found dead on company premises in Ked

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2025 09:10 AM IST

The deceased Vivek Pradip Sen, 22, a resident of Chimbli, who originally hails from Riva in Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly killed by his colleague Surajkumar Divakar, 26, from Uttar Pradesh

A 22-year-old worker from Madhya Pradesh was found dead at a polyfilm company located in Khed on Tuesday. The victim may have been killed by a colleague, said police.

The incident was reported on May 13 between 5 am to 5:30 am at Swami Samarth Polyfilm Industries Private Limited, located in Chimbli in Khed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident was reported on May 13 between 5 am to 5:30 am at Swami Samarth Polyfilm Industries Private Limited, located in Chimbli in Khed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on May 13 between 5 am to 5:30 am at Swami Samarth Polyfilm Industries Private Limited, located in Chimbli in Khed.

The deceased Vivek Pradip Sen, 22, a resident of Chimbli, who originally hails from Riva in Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly killed by his colleague Surajkumar Divakar, 26, from Uttar Pradesh.

Both the accused and deceased were working in the same company as a helper to the machine operator.

On the day of the incident, Sen was sleeping in the company premises at that time, the accused allegedly hit the victim on the head 8-10 times with an iron candle filter.

Rahul Dhudhmal, police sub-inspector at Alandi police station, said, “The attack was brutal, and the skull of the Sen was broken, and he died due to excessive bleeding.’’

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspected assailant, who is currently at large.

While the exact motive behind the incident is still under investigation, preliminary findings suggest a personal dispute may have led to the fatal attack.

A case has been filed at Alandi police station under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

News / Cities / Pune / Youth found dead on company premises in Ked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On