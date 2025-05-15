Youth found dead on company premises in Ked

A 22-year-old worker from Madhya Pradesh was found dead at a polyfilm company located in Khed on Tuesday. The victim may have been killed by a colleague, said police. The incident was reported on May 13 between 5 am to 5:30 am at Swami Samarth Polyfilm Industries Private Limited, located in Chimbli in Khed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased Vivek Pradip Sen, 22, a resident of Chimbli, who originally hails from Riva in Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly killed by his colleague Surajkumar Divakar, 26, from Uttar Pradesh.

Both the accused and deceased were working in the same company as a helper to the machine operator.

On the day of the incident, Sen was sleeping in the company premises at that time, the accused allegedly hit the victim on the head 8-10 times with an iron candle filter.

Rahul Dhudhmal, police sub-inspector at Alandi police station, said, “The attack was brutal, and the skull of the Sen was broken, and he died due to excessive bleeding.’’

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspected assailant, who is currently at large.

While the exact motive behind the incident is still under investigation, preliminary findings suggest a personal dispute may have led to the fatal attack.

A case has been filed at Alandi police station under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).