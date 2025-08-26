Youth ‘missing’ from Sinhagad Fort found after five days

Pune: After an intensive five-day search, the 24-year-old youth reported missing from Sinhagad Fort last week was found at Tanaji Cliff area on Sunday evening, officials said on Monday. After intensive five-day search, the 24-year-old youth reported missing from Sinhagad Fort (in pic) last week was found at Tanaji Cliff area on Sunday evening, officials said. (HT FILE)

The missing man, identified as Gautam Gaikwad of Phaltan in Satara district and recently settled in Hyderabad, was admitted to hospital and his condition is reported to be stable.

According to the police, Gaikwad had visited Sinhagad Fort with his friends on August 20. While exploring the popular spot, he left the group saying he had to attend nature’s call, and went missing. Later, his friends lodged a complaint at the Haveli Police Station, prompting search by Pune Rural Police and rescue teams, including local trekkers and mountaineering experts.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from the area spotted a man, resembling Gaikwad, wearing a hoodie and hiding his face, reportedly to conceal his identity. While the police found Gaikwad’s footwear near the fort, his friends and family could not provide concrete leads during questioning even as heavy rains and slippery terrain hampered rescue efforts.

On Sunday evening, Gaikwad reportedly called out to locals after spotting them near the Tanaji Cliff area. A local resident, Dattabhau Zorkar, alerted the Haveli Disaster Management Team and later Gaikwad was rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Sandip Singh Gill, superintendent of police (Pune Rural), said Gaikwad is into fruit business and had been under financial debt, suggesting he may have staged his disappearance.

“He has been admitted to hospital and exact details will come out after detailed interrogation,” Gill said.

While initial probe suggests Gaikwad was involved in financial dealings with friends, no evidence has emerged so far. “It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.