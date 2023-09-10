Youth sustains bullet injuries after accidental gunfire

PUNE: A 20-year-old youth was severely injured in a freak accident after he was hit by a bullet unintentionally discharged from a pistol by his friend. The incident took place at Uttamnagar late on Thursday and the injured youth was rushed to a private hospital. A 20-year-old youth was severely injured in a freak accident after he was hit by bullet unintentionally discharged from a pistol by his friend. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, in Sangrun village, two friends Abhay Waikar and Avishkar Dhanawade were handling the firearm. Suddenly, the weapon discharged a bullet, which struck Waikar around his neck.

Kiran Balwadkaar, senior inspector (SPI) at Uttamnagar police station said, “Waikar had purchased a pistol from Bihar and on Thursday he was showing the firearm to his friend Dhanawade. When Dhanawade was handling the gun, a bullet was fired and hit the neck of Waikar, causing an injury.’’

Waikar was taken to the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for medical treatment, and from there, police received information about the incident. Uttamnagar police collected blood samples, gunpowder, cartridge and other evidence from the spot and arrested Dhanawade in this case. Cops are investigating Waikar’s motive for purchasing the firearm.

A case has been registered against the duo at Uttamnagar Police station on Friday under IPC section 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life) and sections 3 (Illegally holding a firearm or ammunition), 25 (individuals are strictly prohibited from possessing firearms) and 27 of the Arms Act.