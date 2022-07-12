Youth’s body retrieved day after drowning in Bushi dam
Body of a 19-year-old youth was retrieved on Tuesday, a day after he drowned in Bushi dam, Lonavla.
The deceased, identified as Sahil Saroj (19), is from Vile Parle, Mumbai. According to his friends, the Saroj slipped near a waterfall and fell into the dam, known as “risky” for swimming.
Police personnel along with local trekkers’ group reached the site for rescue. After persistent efforts, the rescue operation yielded in retrieval of the body on Tuesday morning from the dam water, the official said.
Senior police inspector Sitaram Dubal said that the body was taken to a nearby health facility for necessary medico-legal formalities.
According to officials, Saroj is a student of third-year BCom. He had come with a group of around 250 students along with teachers of a private class.
The group arrived in four buses and visited the Bhushi dam, which started overflowing last week after heavy rainfall in the region. By around 6:30 pm, the police received a call informing them about the drowning incident.
-
Rajinder Gupta is vice-chairperson of Punjab Economic Policy And Planning Board
The Punjab government has appointed Rajinder Gupta as the chairperson of Trident Group, and vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board. Gupta, who has also served as the vice-chairperson of the Planning Board previously, has been appointed for a tenure of three years. Gupta was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007 for his exemplary work in the field of trade and industry.
-
Only five test positive for swine flu, 1 death in 2022 in Pune
Pune city, this year, has reported only five positive cases for H1N1 influenza or swine flu with one death so far according to health department officials. Swine flu infection or H1N1 influenza is primarily found in pigs. Swab samples of 3,016 patients were sent for testing, out of which only five tested positive as per the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation. India reported its first case of Swine flu on May 13, 2008.
-
‘Muslim university’ row: Uttarakhand Congress seeks action against BJP leaders
A team of Congress leaders in Uttarakhand on Tuesday met director general of police Ashok Kumar, and sought DGP Kumar's direction to register an FIR against some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who have allegedly been “trying to tarnish former CM and senior leader Harish Rawat's image” by linking Rawat to a statement about setting up a 'Muslim university'. DGP Kumar assured that the matter will be looked into.
-
'Bharat Gaurav' Bengaluru-Varanasi pilgrim train next month: Karnataka minister
A 'Bharat Gaurav' pilgrimage train will run from Bengaluru to Varanasi in the last week of August, Haj and wakf minister, the religious endowment, Shashikala Jolle, said Monday. The minister said the seven-day journey - spanning 4,161 kilometres - will cover places like Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj, and will be available to pilgrims at discounted rates. The tour costs Rs 15,000 but the Karnataka government will give a subsidy of Rs 5,000.
-
Idgah Maidan row: Amid bandh call in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet, security hiked
A bandh was observed in the Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru on Tuesday over the Idgah Maidan row amid demands it be kept as a playground instead of being given to the Waqf board. Protesters also said Hindu festivals should be celebrated at the maidan, news agency ANI reported. The bandh was called by the Chamarajpet Citizens' Union, members of which sought support for the bandh by sticking posters and flyers on storefronts and walls.
