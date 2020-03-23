Pune police book woman for entering IT companies and threatening officials

cities

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 21:34 IST

PUNE: Vimannagar police station registered two separate cases on Sunday against a woman for allegedly entering two IT companies and threatening company managers to let employees go home.

The first complaint was lodged by the security supervisor of an agency hired by the multinational company. According to the complaint, the woman has been identified as Vishakha Gaikwad, alleged social activist.

The woman entered the company located in Delta-1 building, Giga Space, Vimannagar at 7pm on Thursday, along with a man identified as Vijay Gaikwad, who the complainant identified as a former employee of the MNC.

The accused allegedly claimed to be trying to save the employees from the spread of Covid-19. According to the complainant, the woman also stated that her people will be guarding the company premise to ensure that the employees did not come back. She then allegedly proceeded to threaten the company with power cuts with the help of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

The video of Gaikwad threatening the MNC employee was shared on social media.

Based on the security head’s complaint, a case under Section 448 (punishment for trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation), 500 (defamation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Gaikwad at Vimannagar police station.

Two days later, on Saturday, Gaikwad entered the premise of another company around 1:30-2pm along with three other people, according to an administrative official of the company. This company is located on the ground floor of Wing-A of Mantri Park located along Ahmednagar road.

The woman demanded to speak with the manager and then demanded that he shut down the office and send the workers home immediately. She started getting people to vacate the workspace along with help from those accompanying her.

The manager allegedly tried to tell her that the company is an integral part of rescue initiatives undertaken by the country to bring back Indian citizens stuck in various countries. However, Gaikwad allegedly refused to pay heed.

Based on this complaint, another case under Sections 448 (punishment trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the four people.