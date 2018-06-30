Pune police yet to trace man booked for sending lewd texts to colleague

The Hinjewadi police have formed a special team to trace accused Viresh Pawar who has been booked on charges of sending explicit obscene messages to a colleague in March. Pawar and the victim worked in one of the leading hotels in the area.

The case assumed significance in the wake of allegations made by the victim’s mother that the family had to face difficulty in lodging an FIR. The mother said that the police were casual in their approach and made the victim run around before registering the FIR. The victim, who hails from Aurangabad, left the job of trainee manager alleging fear for her life from the accused. Pawar reportedly even called her on her cellphone confronting her about the FIR.

The special team recently went to Mumbai to arrest the accused, but Pawar could not be traced, said Ganesh Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (zone III).

The victim’s mother said, “The accused has been virtually tailing my daughter, but the police attitude was completely indifferent. This is a very scary situation for the commoners seeking justice. Eventually, I called one of the leading woman politicians who intervention prompted registration of the FIR.”

“Police have also taken my daughter’s phone for forensic examination, and are yet to return it,” she alleged.

Responding to allegations, DCP Shinde said, “The phone has been sent for forensic examination. It will be returned after investigation. Our team is doing a good and professional job. The accused will be arrested soon.” Meanwhile, the victim’s mother has demanded the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

On April 25, Hinjewadi police registered the FIR against Pawarunder Section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. 2000.