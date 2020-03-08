Pune railway station lays the platform to display might of women power

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:03 IST

PUNE In a step towards women empowerment, the Pune railway station was managed by a team made up for women personnel only on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

At 12.40 pm divisional railway manager (DRM) Renu Sharma along with other senior officials flagged off the Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyana Express Train which was operated and handled by women.

“On Sunday the operation of Pune railway station was handled by an all-women staff. Seema Arora, a senior official, acted as the station director for the day. Some of the departments at Pune railway station already have women in the driving seat, but across the departments, today (Sunday) women-led all the operations,” said Sharma.

At 12.40 pm the Koyana Express train came at platform No. 1 where DRM Renu Sharma, additional DRM Neelam Chandra and other railway officials greeted the women staff on the train which included loco pilots, ticket checking staff and guards. After which, Sharma and Chandra meet women passengers around the station platform and waiting room and greeted them.

“The reason behind the initiative was to encourage women to take the leading role and be an inspiration for other women. We will increase such empowerment activities on a daily basis,” said Sharma.

On Sunday, Manju Maniraj acted as the chief reservation supervisor, Manisha Dangrikar, chief ticket inspector, Shobha Bhagat, deputy station operation, Monika Mahadik, chief booking supervisor and Swati Sharan, train clerk.

Across the departments like reservation centre, charting section, current booking department, enquiry counter, senior citizen and ladies booking counter, refund counter and current booking counter all were handled by women staff. Even the sanitary department was handled by women to provide better services to passengers, said railway officials.