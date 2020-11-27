e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune reports 897 new Covid cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

Pune reports 897 new Covid cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: The state health department reported over 897 Covid-19 cases on Friday and nine deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.50 lakh Covid cases of which 3.23 lakh have recovered, 7,356 have been reported dead and 19,379 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 406 new cases taking the total count to 179,385 and two deaths taking the death toll to 4,176, while PCMC reported 229 new cases taking the final count to 88,347 and one death with 1,249 as death toll.

Pune rural reported 262 new cases taking the final count to 82,957 and six deaths taking the death toll to 1,897, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 4,089 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 16.72 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.64%. Also, 6,185 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 18.08 lakh.

In addition, 85 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 47,954. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.59%. Out of 10,635,600 laboratory samples, 1,808,550 have been tested positive (17%) for Covid-19 until Friday. Currently, 528,395 people are in home quarantine and 7,248 people are in institutional quarantine.

