Pune residents may get Bhama Askhed dam water by December-end

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:06 IST

PUNE: After six years since the Bhama Askhed water project began, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will finally begin testing the water pipeline and treatment plant.

With eastern parts of the city facing water scarcity mainly Vimannagar, Kharadi, Ahmednagar road, Lohegaon and Vadgaonsheri areas, PMC had planned to lift water from Bhama Askhed dam located near Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Khed.

The residents of these areas have to depend on water tankers even during the rainy season. Bhama Askhed dam is located 42 Km away from the city.

PMC executive engineer Suresh Kadu said, “PMC has connected the pipeline at jackwell and it has started functioning. Water has reached through the pipeline till Kurli where a new water treatment plant has been erected. PMC will carry out testing, cleaning and water quality check for one month, before starting the supply to residents.”

A PMC water department official on condition of anonymity said, “The project faced a lot of obstacles, including protests by farmers, but political leadership ensured that it sees the light of the day.”

According to the official, earlier PMC decided to start the project on its own. The state government gave the go-ahead to lay water pipeline from Bhama Askhed dam. Meanwhile, the project was submitted to the central government. The Centre under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (Jnnurm) approved funds and gave a deadline to complete it by 2018.

The civic administration faced opposition from farmers and local politicians making it difficult to lay pipelines.

PMC and district administration completed the water project work under police protection. Many times the work was halted by farmers despite PMC having paid compensation to them.

Pune to get water supply from five dams

Pune is getting water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar dams, mainly known as the Khadakwasla reservoir. Bhama Askhed dam will be the fifth once the water supply project is completed.