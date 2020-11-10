e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune residents may get Bhama Askhed dam water by December-end

Pune residents may get Bhama Askhed dam water by December-end

Pune Municipal Corporation begins testing the water pipeline and treatment plant.

pune Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:06 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Bhama Askhed dam water supply project, to lay a 42-km pipeline from the dam to Pune, was initiated in February 2014.
The Bhama Askhed dam water supply project, to lay a 42-km pipeline from the dam to Pune, was initiated in February 2014. (HT PHOTO)
         

PUNE: After six years since the Bhama Askhed water project began, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will finally begin testing the water pipeline and treatment plant.

With eastern parts of the city facing water scarcity mainly Vimannagar, Kharadi, Ahmednagar road, Lohegaon and Vadgaonsheri areas, PMC had planned to lift water from Bhama Askhed dam located near Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Khed.

The residents of these areas have to depend on water tankers even during the rainy season. Bhama Askhed dam is located 42 Km away from the city.

PMC executive engineer Suresh Kadu said, “PMC has connected the pipeline at jackwell and it has started functioning. Water has reached through the pipeline till Kurli where a new water treatment plant has been erected. PMC will carry out testing, cleaning and water quality check for one month, before starting the supply to residents.”

A PMC water department official on condition of anonymity said, “The project faced a lot of obstacles, including protests by farmers, but political leadership ensured that it sees the light of the day.”

According to the official, earlier PMC decided to start the project on its own. The state government gave the go-ahead to lay water pipeline from Bhama Askhed dam. Meanwhile, the project was submitted to the central government. The Centre under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (Jnnurm) approved funds and gave a deadline to complete it by 2018.

The civic administration faced opposition from farmers and local politicians making it difficult to lay pipelines.

PMC and district administration completed the water project work under police protection. Many times the work was halted by farmers despite PMC having paid compensation to them.

Pune to get water supply from five dams

Pune is getting water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar dams, mainly known as the Khadakwasla reservoir. Bhama Askhed dam will be the fifth once the water supply project is completed.

top news
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
BioNTech to price Covid-19 vaccine below market rates
BioNTech to price Covid-19 vaccine below market rates
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In