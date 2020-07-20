e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune’s Aam Aadmi Party leads protests over shortage of beds at city hospitals

Pune’s Aam Aadmi Party leads protests over shortage of beds at city hospitals

cities Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:20 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE As the city is seeing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, residents are also facing a shortage of beds at hospitals. Political leaders from all the parties in the city have raised concern over the issue.

On Monday, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) municipal commissioner’s office to highlight the issue of shortage of beds and the plight of residents who are unable to find beds in spite of the dashboards showing vacant beds.

Abhijit More, AAP leader, said, “We have demanded that the civic body should acquire maximum beds in private hospitals as the Covid-19 crisis is worsening day-by-day in the city.”

“We want the municipal commissioner to look into the issue of hospitals and nursing homes not updating real-time dashboard on bed information,” said More.

Ajay Shinde, city unit president, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, said, “Though on records, the administration is claiming that they have enough infrastructure, on ground residents are facing a lot of problems.”

“They are not getting ambulance service on time and they have to run from pillar to post to get a patient admitted. Some people have lost their lives due to lack of immediate medical attention,” said Shinde.

Nilesh Nikam, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, said there have been cases where residents were unable to get a bed at private hospitals.

“Residents have to check at various hospitals in case there is a need for ICU bed. The situation is deteriorating day-by-day,” said Nikam.

Siddharth Shirole, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA too has raised the concern over the shortage of beds in the city hospitals and appealed to the central government to interfere in the crisis.

Opposition party leader Deepali Dhumal, Congress leader Aba Bagul, Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More had jointly written a letter to the municipal commissioner to dissolve the fix deposits of the civic body and purchase ventilators and other medical equipment amid the rise in cases where patients were unable to get beds at hospitals.

top news
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot’s message to young leaders
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot’s message to young leaders
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
‘China targeting Modi 56-inch image’ says Congress; BJP blames ‘Gandhi legacy’
‘China targeting Modi 56-inch image’ says Congress; BJP blames ‘Gandhi legacy’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In