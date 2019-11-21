Pune’s AQI drops to ‘moderate’, will deteriorate further, says report

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:03 IST

PUNE The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city entered the “moderate” category on Thursday and will deteriorate as the temperature falls, according to Safar (System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research, a network of air quality and weather monitoring stations). The AQI recorded during Diwali on October 27 was 70, which comes under ‘‘satisfactory’ category.

AQI in the 0-50 range is considered “good”; 51-100 is “satisfactory”; 101-200 is “moderate”; 201-300 is “poor”; 301-400 is “very poor”; anything above 400 is “severe”.

On Thursday, the AQI in the city for real-time was recorded at 147 and the figure was 167 on Wednesday, according to Safar.

According to the ministry of earth sciences’ air quality forecast and research service, Safar, AQI during Diwali festival with main day, Laxmi Puja, on October 27 was around 70, October 28 (85), October 29 (53) and October 30 (45).

Dr Gufran Beig, project director, Safar, “When the temperature falls, the air quality deteriorates further due to inversion layer which gets vertical polluted particles trapped and the wind speed also becomes slow. Weather is a big factor that affects the air quality and what is seen in Pune is that winter is slowly approaching. Hence, there will be pollutants floating in the air.”

He also added that the AQI will further deteriorate in December, for in November it is just the beginning.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “The AQI of the city is moderate because of the winter season, for the wind movement is very still, the pollution does not get dispersed and the concentration is high which affects the air quality. In fact, for Pune, moderate is acceptable and usually the city has AQI between good, satisfactory and moderate.”

According to the Safar data, on November 21, 6 pm, overall AQI was 147 while areas like Shivajinagar recorded AQI PM 10 - 150, which is moderate while its PM 2.5 was at 305 AQI which is very poor, with precautionary indications suggesting a significant increase in respiratory effects in general population.

Similarly, Bhosari had a PM10 - 142 AQI which is moderate while its PM2.5 was at 206 which is poor, thus increasing the likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, especially putting children and elderly at risk, who may begin to experience some level of discomfort.

In other areas, PM 10 was recorded moderate. Pashan recorded PM 10 - 87 AQI which is satisfactory, while its PM2.5 was 86 AQI, Kothrud PM10 level -111 moderate while its PM 2.5 - 145 AQI, which was moderate. Lohegaon was recorded at PM 10-120 AQI which is Moderate, with its PM 2.5 at 165 AQI, too at Moderate. Manjari was recorded PM10 74 satisfactory, while PM 2.5 was 73 Satisfactory and Hadapsar AQI PM 10 - 115, moderate while PM 2.5 164 AQI, moderate, while Bhumkar Chowk was at PM10 133 AQI moderate, with PM 2.5 186 AQI Moderate. Nigdi had PM 10 recorded at 115, moderate while PM 2.5 was at 87, satisfactory, while Alandi, PM 10 is at 122, moderate while PM 2.5 is at 159, moderate.