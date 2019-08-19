Pune students restless as admission process for MBA further delayed

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:55 IST

The stay on the admission process for master of business administration (MBA) and master of management (MMS) continues, post the Supreme Court (SC) directing Maharashtra to maintain status quo on the autonomy status of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai on August 14.

The plea against high court’s decision to declare JBIMS as an autonomous institute has found the SC bench of justice Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee to stay on the admission process, until further notice.

Students aspiring to pursue these courses in the state will have to wait till August 28, the next court hearing for further information on the matter.

Gaurav Alekar, one of the applicants said, “The admission process has already been delayed by two months. I have not yet taken admission in any other course as I want to pursue MBA in finance. We cannot wait for a long time and it will affect our career adversely, so the state government should now act promptly and give a solution to this mess.”

Vaishali Mitra, another student said, “There are thousands of students who are desperately waiting to take the admission for MBA courses. We are constantly being told that the admission process will start soon, but nothing has happened in the last two months. I have now decided to go for other equivalent courses to MBA if the admission process doesn’t start this month.”

A total of 32,000 students gave the state common entrance test (CET) exams for MBA this year. CET cell has postponed its announcement of the merit list till the next hearing which will be held on August 28.

Talking about this issue Dattatray Mane, head of the department of management sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) said, “It has become difficult for us as MBA admissions are delayed, we have a trimester pattern and now it is going to impact on us. In the beginning, we have basic concepts about management in the syllabus which we need to complete in three months, so it is going to be difficult for our faculties to cover the syllabus in such a short span of time. We hope the admission process starts as early as possible and college begins.”

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:55 IST