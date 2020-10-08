e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune traders seek relaxation in shop timings ahead of festive season

Pune traders seek relaxation in shop timings ahead of festive season

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:13 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune: With the Centre announcing relaxed restrictions as part of fifth round of unlock regulations for October, the Federation of Traders Association of Pune (FTAP) on Thursday writes to Pune district guardian minister and state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar demanding permission to keep shops open till 9 pm. The trader’s body cites forthcoming Navratri and Diwali festivals as reason for relaxation.

Shops are presently allowed to remain open till 7 pm.

The trader’s association state that relaxation in timings will allow office goers to shop after their work schedule. Shop owners said that these customers shop after 7 pm.

The authorities have allowed restaurants and bars in the city to keep dine-in services open till 10 pm.

“The 7 pm deadline has affected our business. We normally see customers between 6 pm and 10 pm during weekdays. Hence, we have demanded that shops should be allowed to remain open till 9 pm. We have already suffered due to the lockdown, and Navratri and Diwali festivals are our main seasons of business,” said Tushar Jawalkar, owner of men’s clothing shop at Laxmi road.

Another shop owner Prem Jauhari said, “It is injustice to shop owners and traders in the state, when hotels and restaurants are allowed to remain open till 10 pm. We follow all the rules and regulations as per Covid safety protocols, then why is this compulsion to shut down at 7 pm? State government should understand our problem and allow us to keep shops open till 9 pm or 10 pm.”

Fatechand Ranka, president of FTAP, said, “We have entered the auspicious Adhik month when women purchase gold and silver jewellery items. The Navratri festival will begin from October 17 followed by Diwali. The coming months are important for shop owners and traders in terms of business. As we are following the virus prevention measures announced by the authorities, we have requested the state government to extend our shop timings from 7 pm to 9 pm.”

