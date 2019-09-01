Pune woman files case over nude image threat

cities

PUNE A Jalandhar-based youth has been booked by the Sangvi police on charges of issuing threats to release a naked picture of a Pune woman he met on a dating platform.

The 29-year-old girl from Pimple Saudagar, in her police complaint, alleged that she was also cheated to the tune of Rs 93,000 by Sahil Pramod Arora (29), who threatened to publish her pictures on social media.

According to the police, the accused met her on a dating app and then took Rs 93,000, via an online transfer, and then demanded more money. When she refused, he sent her a picture of her face morphed onto a nude image and threatened to release it.

A complaint has been lodged under IPC 420 (cheating) and the Information Technology act.

