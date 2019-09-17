e-paper
Punjab: 25 cows found dead in cattle pound

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Twenty-five cows were found dead at a private cattle shed at Rajpura, 25km from the district headquarters, on Monday evening.  The teams of district administration and animal husbandry department rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. 

Deputy superintendent of police Akashdeep Singh said the matter came to light around 6pm. “In preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the health of cows started deteriorating after the workers fed them with green fodder,” he said. 

The DSP said teams of animal husbandry department have collected the samples of fodder and found high content of nitrate in it. Department deputy director Baljit Singh Brar said they are investigating the matter and treating other cows.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 01:13 IST

