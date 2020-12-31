e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Punjab: ASI accused of rape bid on minor girl dismissed

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh Punjab Police have dismissed assistant sub-inspector Surinder Kumar from service for allegedly attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl in Batala on Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson of the department said the ASI was arrested after the victim’s grandmother filed a complaint and an FIR was registered under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 511 (offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 10 of the POCSO Act at the Civil Lines police station, Batala, on Sunday.

Subsequently, DGP Dinkar Gupta ordered the dismissal of the ASI who was posted at Sadar Police Station, Batala, under Article 311 (2) (b) of the Constitution. The DGP also ordered the Batala police to expedite investigation for early filing of the charge-sheet against the accused.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, on the fateful day the girl had left her house about 1pm to buy some household stuff. The accused ASI, a neighbour of the victim, who was drunk, forcibly took her home and attempted to rape her.

