e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Punjab: ASI, head constable dismissed after testing positive for drugs

In a video, ASI Darshan, in uniform, is seen inhaling heroin, with the head constable, in civvies, helping him

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
Hindustantimes
         

Tarn Taran An assistant sub-inspector and a head constable have been dismissed from service after they tested positive in a dope test on November 14. On November 13, a 1-minute video clip of ASI Darshan Singh and head constable Tehal Singh, showing them taking drugs had gone viral on social media.

Both were posted at Patti and the Tarn Taran civil hospital had conducted their dope test. In the video, ASI Darshan, in uniform, is seen inhaling heroin, with the head constable, in civvies, helping him. The video was shot by a third person, whose identity has not been made public.

“The video of the policemen went viral. After this, we got their dope test done, which was found positive. We have dismissed them from service. It is an example of our zero tolerance against drugs. If any other policeman is found taking or peddling drugs, stricter action will be taken,” Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya said.

On November 14 itself, Tarn Taran Police had conducted dope tests on 23 members of its force from the Amritsar civil hospital. “Of these, 14 policemen tested positive,” the SSP said, adding that they were transferred as punitive action.

Tarn Taran is the worst-hit district of Punjab in terms of drug menace with more than 30,000 drug addicts being treated in government and private de-addiction centres.

In October, Tarn Taran police had arrested a woman ASI Renu Bala, posted in Patiala, and her male friend Nishan Singh from Patti. Police had said the duo was involved in smuggling drugs in the area. Later, the ASI was dismissed.

top news
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities