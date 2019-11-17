Punjab: ASI, head constable dismissed after testing positive for drugs

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:53 IST

Tarn Taran An assistant sub-inspector and a head constable have been dismissed from service after they tested positive in a dope test on November 14. On November 13, a 1-minute video clip of ASI Darshan Singh and head constable Tehal Singh, showing them taking drugs had gone viral on social media.

Both were posted at Patti and the Tarn Taran civil hospital had conducted their dope test. In the video, ASI Darshan, in uniform, is seen inhaling heroin, with the head constable, in civvies, helping him. The video was shot by a third person, whose identity has not been made public.

“The video of the policemen went viral. After this, we got their dope test done, which was found positive. We have dismissed them from service. It is an example of our zero tolerance against drugs. If any other policeman is found taking or peddling drugs, stricter action will be taken,” Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya said.

On November 14 itself, Tarn Taran Police had conducted dope tests on 23 members of its force from the Amritsar civil hospital. “Of these, 14 policemen tested positive,” the SSP said, adding that they were transferred as punitive action.

Tarn Taran is the worst-hit district of Punjab in terms of drug menace with more than 30,000 drug addicts being treated in government and private de-addiction centres.

In October, Tarn Taran police had arrested a woman ASI Renu Bala, posted in Patiala, and her male friend Nishan Singh from Patti. Police had said the duo was involved in smuggling drugs in the area. Later, the ASI was dismissed.